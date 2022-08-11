Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nyxoah S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.47). The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Nyxoah Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth $8,177,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 154,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nyxoah

(Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.