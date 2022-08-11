Analysts Offer Predictions for Onto Innovation Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Onto Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 5.8 %

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of ONTO opened at $79.18 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

