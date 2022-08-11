Analysts Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target at $134.38

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $148.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $150.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

