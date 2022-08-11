Analysts Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Price Target at $94.80

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SIG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 8.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,402,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $4,414,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIG opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.09. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.57. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

