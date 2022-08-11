Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/1/2022 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $421.00 to $448.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $399.00 to $422.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $565.00 to $600.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – W.W. Grainger had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $449.00 to $421.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – W.W. Grainger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GWW traded up $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $567.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.41. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $569.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 161,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

