Analyzing Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Candel Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 321.88%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 553.85%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

24.2% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 722.30 -$36.12 million ($0.81) -4.01 CASI Pharmaceuticals $30.17 million 1.76 -$36.65 million ($2.20) -1.77

Candel Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CASI Pharmaceuticals. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CASI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics -29,132.26% -18.07% -11.94% CASI Pharmaceuticals -93.65% -36.81% -22.87%

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. The company's product pipeline includes CNCT19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product for the treatment of patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL); BI-1206 that is in Phase I/II trial in combination with anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda for solid tumors, and in a Phase I/IIa trial in combination with MabThera (rituximab) in patients with relapsed/refractory NHL; and CB-5339, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its product pipeline also comprises CID-103 for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; Thiotepa, which has multiple indications including use as a conditioning treatment for various allogeneic haemopoietic stem cell transplants; and Octreotide long acting injectable formulations for the treatment of acromegaly and for the control of symptoms associated with various neuroendocrine tumors. The company has licensing agreements with Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd; BioInvent International AB; Black Belt Therapeutics Limited; and Cleave Therapeutics, Inc. It also has distribution agreements with China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading Co., Ltd; Pharmathen Global BV; and Riemser Pharma GmbH. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

