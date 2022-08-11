Analyzing Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Hancock Whitney’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $133.19 million 2.38 $40.55 million $2.47 8.81 Hancock Whitney $1.35 billion 3.19 $463.21 million $5.79 8.66

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Civista Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 28.80% 10.70% 1.21% Hancock Whitney 38.60% 14.41% 1.42%

Dividends

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Civista Bancshares pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Civista Bancshares and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hancock Whitney 0 1 3 1 3.00

Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus target price of $57.17, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Civista Bancshares on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. The company also purchases securities; and provides trust and third-party insurance services. It operates approximately 42 locations in Northern, Central, Southwestern, and Northwestern Ohio, as well as Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable-rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. It also offers investment brokerage and treasury management services, and annuity and life insurance products; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, as well as holds foreclosed assets. The company operates 177 full-service banking and financial services offices, and 240 automated teller machines, primarily in the Gulf south corridor, including southern and central Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and panhandle regions of Florida; and certain areas of east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, Dallas, and San Antonio. It also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee; and a trust and asset management office in Marshall, Texas. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

