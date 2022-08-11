Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Anavex Life Sciences

In related news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after acquiring an additional 63,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.