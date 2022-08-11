Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AND. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.21.

Shares of TSE AND traded up C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.33. 19,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,169. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.21. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$37.57 and a 12-month high of C$55.86.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

