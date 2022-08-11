Andy Mah Sells 23,300 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Director Andy Mah sold 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$255,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,322,902.30.

Andy Mah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Andy Mah sold 51,700 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$566,166.70.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total value of C$792,750.00.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAV stock traded up C$0.28 on Thursday, reaching C$11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,364. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.14 and a 52 week high of C$12.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAV shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.81.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

