Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Shares Up 3.1%

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 75,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Angel Gold Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

About Angel Gold

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

