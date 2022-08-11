Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Angi Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.77. Angi has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get Angi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angi Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Angi by 2,798.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 654,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 191.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 340,946 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 226.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 426,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 295,657 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 493,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.