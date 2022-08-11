ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANIP. Raymond James raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.35. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $60.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

