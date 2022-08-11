Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.60 Per Share

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn $6.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.61. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.67) per share.

APLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after buying an additional 842,233 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,560,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 602,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $282,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,789 shares of company stock valued at $4,748,310. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

