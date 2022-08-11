Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-7% yr/yr to ~$3.93-4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 13.2 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $13.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $111.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,669,846.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

