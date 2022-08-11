Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.96

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.96 and last traded at $118.12, with a volume of 676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 13.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,144,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,550,000 after buying an additional 941,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,938,000 after buying an additional 595,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 316,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after buying an additional 232,844 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after buying an additional 130,555 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

