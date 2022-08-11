Apriem Advisors Buys 300 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,238,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.29. 80,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,181. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.43 and its 200-day moving average is $331.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.