Apriem Advisors Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AMD traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,481,960. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

