Apriem Advisors Has $13.78 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.0% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $427.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,026. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.03 and a 200-day moving average of $426.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.