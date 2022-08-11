Apriem Advisors Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 168,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,875 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 238,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 849,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 44,335 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 350.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 83,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 65,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.