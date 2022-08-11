Apriem Advisors Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $528.19. 22,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $502.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.12, a P/E/G ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

