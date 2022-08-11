Apriem Advisors Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Apriem Advisors cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 114.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

Broadcom stock traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $555.87. 16,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,814. The business has a fifty day moving average of $517.05 and a 200 day moving average of $561.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $224.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.