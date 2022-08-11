Apriem Advisors Sells 1,132 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Apriem Advisors cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,751. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

