Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.00 billion-$17.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.75 billion.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.47.

Aptiv stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,099. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.79, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

