Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Down 78.9% in July

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aqua Power Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Aqua Power Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,089. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Aqua Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

