AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 811.46%.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 43.50 and a current ratio of 18.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,301,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 363,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 120,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 50,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

