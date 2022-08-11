AR Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AR Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.9 %

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.54. 19,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

