Aramark Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aramark in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Aramark’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Aramark Trading Up 0.6 %

ARMK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

