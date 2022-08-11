Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. 12,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 1.00%. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Aramark

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 23.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Aramark by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,614,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,656 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Aramark by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,449,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,177,000.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.