ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.15.

ARX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARC Resources

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 10,000 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.00, for a total transaction of C$199,982.00. In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$1,241,806.64. Also, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 10,000 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.00, for a total transaction of C$199,982.00. Insiders sold a total of 110,893 shares of company stock worth $2,228,663 over the last three months.

ARC Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$22.88. The company has a market cap of C$11.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.67.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.841644 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

