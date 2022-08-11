Arcblock (ABT) Trading 99.5% Higher This Week

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $17.74 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 99.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067215 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

ABT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

