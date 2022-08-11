Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

NYSE ARCO traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 54,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,676. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

About Arcos Dorados

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth about $2,946,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 925.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 43.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 150,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 45,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

