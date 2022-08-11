Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.
NYSE ARCO traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 54,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,676. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.44.
A number of research firms have commented on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
