Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCT. Citigroup cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of ARCT opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 70,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 71.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

