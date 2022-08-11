Ardor Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $119.97 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00120243 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024032 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001501 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00274207 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035958 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009457 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000120 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
