Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 919,900 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the July 15th total of 531,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAC remained flat at $9.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 149,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,146. Ares Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 1.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Acquisition by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

