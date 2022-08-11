argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. cut its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. argenx comprises 1.5% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in argenx were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of argenx by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,603 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,453,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 65,117 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,933,000 after acquiring an additional 58,338 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

ARGX traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.11. 2,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,313. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.84. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $249.50 and a fifty-two week high of $387.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.75.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

