Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NYSE:ARGO opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.