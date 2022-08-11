Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Announces Earnings Results

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.10 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $(0.17)-(0.10) EPS.

ARLO traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.33. 7,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,369. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 128,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

