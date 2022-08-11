Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.17)-(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $125-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.15 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.10 EPS.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.36. 36,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,369. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.29%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 128,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

