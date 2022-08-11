Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 8.0 %

Artelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,841. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artelo Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Artelo Biosciences worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

