Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ARTL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $157.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.76. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artelo Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Artelo Biosciences worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

