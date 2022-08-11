Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $54.19 on Friday. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $511.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 107,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.