Arweave (AR) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $495.89 million and $54.04 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $14.85 or 0.00061466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

