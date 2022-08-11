ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Trading Down 0.3%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 81,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARYD. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter worth about $490,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter worth about $1,480,000.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

