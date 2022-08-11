Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $168.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by SVB Leerink from $174.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND stock opened at $95.14 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.23). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

