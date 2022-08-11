Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Given New $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Asensus Surgical Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN ASXC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 27,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,318. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASXC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 12.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares during the last quarter.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

