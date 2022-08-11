Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Given New $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Asensus Surgical Trading Up 7.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN ASXC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 27,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,318. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.
Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).
About Asensus Surgical
Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.
