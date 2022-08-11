ASMPT Limited Declares Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:ASMVY)

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4468 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

ASMPT Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:ASMVY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.16. 5,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,326. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. ASMPT has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $38.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASMPT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

Further Reading

