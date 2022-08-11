Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

AZPN traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.00. 149,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,014. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.77. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $216.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

