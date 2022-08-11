Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Announces Earnings Results

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 485.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.80. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Insider Transactions at Aspira Women’s Health

In related news, CEO Nicole Sandford purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicole Sandford bought 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri acquired 43,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $25,076.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,240.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 164,635 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

