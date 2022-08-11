Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 1,031 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.88. 100,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,995,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

